In our last article, “Let’s Create a Medicare.gov Account” we walked you through how to set up your account and talked about all the benefits the website has to offer. One of the benefits of creating your Medicare.gov account is you will be able to shop and compare drug plans during the Annual Election Period in the Fall. By creating the account, you will also be able to save your drug list from year to year, which will make it easier for you to update your drug list and shop your drug plan. Another advantage of creating an account is you won’t have to input your drug list again if you log out and then find that you forgot to list one of your drugs.

