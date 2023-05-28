QUEENSTOWN — This year, Queenstown Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care introduced a monthly program to help people better understand memory care and dementia.
Memory Care Support Group provides ‘peace of mind’
- Hannah Combs
-
-
- 0
QUEENSTOWN — This year, Queenstown Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care introduced a monthly program to help people better understand memory care and dementia.
“Our mission is to provide peace of mind and help those who are navigating this journey through dementia with their family members and loved ones,” said Ashley Pruitt, LifeStories director at Queenstown Landing, a senior living community at 120 Shoreway Drive.
The Queenstown Landing Memory Care and Dementia Education Support Group first met in January. The group meets at 4 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the senior living community’s Assisted Living Activities Suite. The next meeting will be on June 7.
“The attendance has been great,” said Rebecca Kennedy, community relations director at Queenstown Landing. “We usually have eight to 10 attendees each month. The group consists mainly of family members of some of our current residents and members of our community.”
Pruitt leads the group by using real-world examples and personal stories related to memory care and dementia. “We discuss coping strategies and making sure people know that you’re never alone in the process,” Pruitt said. “We talk about redirection and de-escalation strategies.”
The burden of caregiving or adapting to life when a loved one moves into a senior living community can put individuals at increased risk for significant health problems such as depression, high levels of stress, or even burnout. The Memory Care and Dementia Education Support Group helps people adapt to such situations and move forward with a positive outlook.
“When we started this support group in January, none of us knew what to expect,” Pruitt said. “It has exceeded all of our expectations. The willingness and openness of the group has been so wonderful to see and I’m so honored to be a small part of that.”
Queenstown Landing’s Memory Care Program offers a safe, warm, inviting and dignified environment for seniors living with memory impairments.
“Our philosophy is to create an environment that facilitates a sense of belonging,” said Kelly Johnson, executive operations officer at Queenstown Landing. “We strive to provide opportunities for meaningful activities that improve quality of life. Our Memory Care and Dementia Education Support Group complements this philosophy.”
For more information, contact Rebecca Kennedy, community relations director, at rkennedy@integracare.com or 410-304-2005.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.