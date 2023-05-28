Queenstown Landing Memory Care Support Group

Queenstown Landing Memory Care Director Ashley Pruitt (center, facing) speaks during the Memory Care Support Group monthly meeting on May 3 at the senior living community. Attending the meeting, from left to right around the circle, are: Patricia Guessford, Katricia Martino, Tracy McCarthy, Bucky Bray, Jan Benvenuto and Sandy Gendelman.

 Queenstown Landing

QUEENSTOWN — This year, Queenstown Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care introduced a monthly program to help people better understand memory care and dementia.

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.