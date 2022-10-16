Senior Issues

Beth Parker-O’Brien and Maggie Black spoke recently to seniors on “Getting Back Out There: How to Re-Engage After the Pandemic.”

EASTON — Brookletts Place Senior Center recently hosted a presentation, “Getting Back Out There: How to Re-Engage After the Pandemic.” The presentation explored elder abuse and social isolation, as well as how to re-engage seniors as a result of the pandemic. The panel of aging experts included Dr. Maggie Black, partner of Shore Neurocognitive Health; Beth Parker O’Brien, LCSW-C, MPH, founder/partner of Shore Neurocognitive and Behavioral Health; Lee Newcomb, adult services social worker, Talbot County Department of Social Services; Mary Sellers, Upper Shore Aging, Inc., Guardianship and Family Caregiver Program; Dana Newman, Talbot County Free Library; and Kate Stinton, RN, LCSW, Talbot County Health Department.

