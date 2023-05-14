In our last article, “Let’s Log into your Medicare.gov Account” we walked you through how to shop your Prescription Drug Plans through your Medicare.gov account. As we stated, this is a very valuable tool for you to use during the Annual Election Period in the Fall which is from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 of each year.
If you haven’t created a Medicare.gov account, there is still a way to shop and compare your prescription drug plans. However, you will not be able to save your updated drug list from year to year. Every time you log back into Medicare to shop your drug plans you will have to re-enter your drug list and you will not be able to see a list of recently filled drugs.
Under “Plan Type” Choose 2nd Bullet (Drug Plan Part D)
Click “Apply” then Click “Start”
NEXT SCREEN “Help with your costs”
Check the appropriate Bullet (For most of us the bottom bullet would apply)
“I don’t get any help from these programs”
Click “Next”
NEXT SCREEN “Tell Us Your Search Preferences”
Do you want to see your drug costs when you compare plans?
Check First Bullet “Yes”
Click “Next”
NEXT SCREEN “Add Prescription Drugs”
Type in first medication
Click “Add Drug”
NEXT SCREEN
Click arrow to select Dosage
Type in Quantity
Click Arrow to select frequency
Then Click “Add to My Drug List”
Continue adding one drug at a time until complete.
Then Select “Done Adding Drugs”
NEXT SCREEN
Choose up to five Pharmacies
*If your pharmacy is in a different ZIP Code from your residence enter zip code, if not a list of pharmacies within 5 miles of your residence will appear. You can select up to five pharmacies including mail order for your comparison. Your pharmacy selections will appear at the bottom of the screen.
Click “Done”. (lower right-hand side)
NEXT SCREEN
A list of Drug Plans will populate from the least expensive total out of pocket to the most expensive based on the prescriptions and pharmacies that you entered.
On the right hand-side the “Sort Plans By” box should say (Lowest Drug + Premium cost)
You can now select “Plan Details” to view the plan selected to make sure all your medications are covered and other important information or you can check the box marked added to compare if you would like to compare multiple plans.
Once you have decided on a plan, it is a good idea to call the plan directly to confirm any information you read on Plan Finder, as information may not be completely up to date. The plan phone number is on the top of the first page of the “Plan Details” screen. You can then enroll in the plan directly with the company, or on-line, or by calling 1-800 MEDICARE. When calling to enroll, make sure you get a confirmation number for your plan.
Once again, we urge you to go ahead and set up a Medicare.gov account so you will be ready for the Annual Election Period in the Fall.
Mike Zimmer is president of Bay State Insurance Agency Ltd in Centreville. He is available to answer questions regarding Retirement Planning, Medicare and Medicare Supplements Plans. He may be reached at 410-758-1680. For updates and more information, visit the website www.medicaresolutionsforseniors.com and like our Facebook page Bay State Insurance Agency LTD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.