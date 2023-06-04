Seven of the original residents of Terrapin Grove senior living development gather for the 20th anniversary of the facility. They are (in no particular order) Marylouise Dodge, Mae Hutchison, Eileen Gittins, Joyce Belote, John Lawrence, Barbara Thompson and Rosa Calvert.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
The main entrance to Terrapin Grove senior living facility, which houses 94 one-bedroom apartments and nine separate cottages for senior living.
STEVENSVILLE — The senior residential community of Terrapin Grove celebrated the facility’s 20th anniversary on May 17. Arranged by Bonnie Walter and her very supportive committee, a number of former and current county leaders were invited to speak briefly at the event.
After being led in prayer by Kent Island United Methodist Church Pastor Bobby Timms, Kent Island Lions Club member John Lawrence shared details of how the Lions Club was initially involved in donating the property for both the Percy Thomas Senior Center to be built, followed by Terrapin Grove.
Lawrence said, “The property at that time, more than 20 years ago, had been valued at more than $400,000. The Lions Club donated the property to the county with the agreement that Terrapin Grove would be built there within a year. Details were worked out with the state and county to move forward with the project.”
Former Queen Anne’s Housing Authority Director Pete Scanlon also spoke briefly. He was praised by Walter for the job he did while director.
Former Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Ben Cassell, who now resides in Delaware, also returned for the ceremony. Cassell was present for the ribbon cutting ceremony when Terrapin Grove was officially opened in 2003. Cassell pointed out the struggles it took to get the county and state to move ahead to get the facility approved and built.
Current County Commissioner Jim Moran was not able to attend as planned, and County Administrator Todd Mohn and QA Director of Community Services Cathy Willis stepped in the speak in Moran’s place. Willis, who was the director of aging in the county until 2011, too was present when the groundbreaking ceremony for Terrapin Grove took place.
Former County Commissioner Courtney Billups, who now serves on the Housing Authority Board, spoke and promised the senior residents he would field any complaints about Terrapin Grove and see to it that any issues are corrected if they arose.
Seven original members who resided in Terrapin Grove when it first opened were seated together, and recognized: Mae Hutchison, Eileen Gittins, Joyce Belote, Barbara Thompson, Rosa Calvert, Marilouise Dodge, and Joe Hancock (who no longer resides at Terrapin Grove, but was an original resident there).
The low/moderate income senior housing complex has 94 one-bedroom apartments and nine one-bedroom cottages behind the two-story building that makes up all of Terrapin Grove.
Following the speeches, everyone shared in wonderful treats provided by Peace of Cake Bakery in Stevensville and refreshments donated by AMJ Automotive, located in Chester and Grasonville.
