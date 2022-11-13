Upper Shore Aging seeks ombudsman to advocate for Mid-Shore seniors

Mary Sellers, Family Caregiver Program manager and Guardianship Program manager for Upper Shore Aging, talks with a family member about services. Upper Shore Aging is currently seeking a manager for its Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program. The ombudsman investigates and advocates to resolve complaints from residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CHESTERTOWN — Advocating for a senior or learning to navigate the world of home care, an assisted living facility, or a nursing home can be a daunting task. Upper Shore Aging offers several programs in Caroline, Kent and Talbot counties to assist individuals and families protect the safety, welfare, and rights of seniors. One of the programs that the organization is currently seeking a manager for is its Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program. The ombudsman investigates and advocates to resolve complaints from residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

