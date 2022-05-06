Debt. Almost all of us have it in some form. It can be fairly small like on a credit card, or a huge as a house mortgage. The problem comes when you get behind, or stop, making payments. During the recent pandemic many families lost jobs and found themselves behind with payments. Most credit card companies will contact you and attempt to make arrangements to help you pay. There are times, however, when they basically give up trying to recover what is owed. They are in the loan business, not the debt collection business. To recover some of their loss they “sell” the debt to a debt collection company. These companies buy the debt for pennies on the dollar and then hope they collect more than they have paid. You can be assured that they will try their best to collect. That’s how debt collectors make their money. They will contact you for payment. If you do not pay, or if you do not respond, the debt collector is likely to sue you in Maryland District Court. The District Court can hear matters where the amount sought, excluding interest and costs, is $30,000 or less. If you find yourself in court you may want to get legal advice. The Maryland Court Help Center offers free help at 410-260-1392.
If you are being sued in District Court you will have the option of using mediation to help settle the debt. A mediator is a neutral facilitator who will guide the parties through a conversation that will provide a solution acceptable to both. The mediator will not take sides and will not offer solutions, but will help you find them. The offer for mediation will come from the District Court Alternative Dispute Resolution Office prior to your trial date or the judge may offer the option to you and the debt collector the day of your trial.
The good news about mediation is that it puts both parties in control of the outcome and you do not lose any legal rights to a trial should you not settle. Because mediation is confidential, no information shared during the mediation can be used later in court. Mediation also gives the parties considerable flexibility concerning the terms of the settlement.
If both parties agree to mediation, they must both realize neither will get exactly what they want. The debt collector will not get every dollar owed and the other party will have to pay something. However, the terms of the settlement can be flexible. For example, payment may be made over time or at a reduced amount. This can allow a settlement that works for both parties while lowering the risk of not knowing how a judge will rule.
Mediation, whether through the court system or private, is a low-risk option that can be very helpful in settling bad debts and allowing you to move on with the rest of your life.
Steve Forrer, former dean and vice chancellor of University of Maryland Global Campus, is currently a mediator for the Maryland District and Circuit Courts. Questions can be submitted at www.doncastermediation.com/contact for Steve to answer in this column. He also accepts private mediations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.