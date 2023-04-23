EASTON — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This year’s theme, “Drawing Connections: Prevention Demands Equity,” calls on all individuals, communities, organizations, and institutions to change ourselves and the systems surrounding us to build equity and respect. In order to prevent sexual violence, we need to recognize the connections between various forms of oppression and the underlying causes of sexual assault. Risk factors such as poverty, lack of employment opportunities, and racism within the law enforcement or judicial systems make communities more vulnerable to acts of sexual assault.

Source: National Sexual Violence Resource Center at https://www.nsvrc.org/saam/drawingconnections.

