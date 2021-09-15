ST. MICHAELS — Brown Box Theatre Project, Boston’s premiere outdoor Shakespeare touring company, comes to Delmarva this month. This summer marks the 10th annual Shakespeare tour, featuring free outdoor performances of the comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” and a series of “Page to Stage” library workshops exploring Shakespeare’s world and words.
Under the direction of Executive Artistic Director and Co-Founder Kyler Taustin (a native of Delmarva), Shakespeare’s beloved comedy of trickery, deceit and masquerade comes alive in each location through the talents of a diverse, international cast of classically trained performers.
Upon their return from war, a group of soldiers are reminded that life and love are not so black and white. Benedict and Beatrice’s scorn for love (and each other) is challenged as well as the seemingly unassailable love of Claudio and Hero. Through witty banter and dastardly deception, Shakespeare’s beloved comedy,”Much Ado About Nothing” debates the preconceived notion of how to love and the value of trust.
The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in Muskrat Park, 207 Willow Green St. in St. Michaels, and at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Long Wharf Park, 2 Yacht Club Drive in Cambridge.
All “Much Ado About Nothing” performances are free, outdoors and open to all audiences; no tickets are needed. Social distancing through lawn seating; blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.
“Much Ado About Nothing” will be fully staged in each location for one night only, featuring professional artists, designers and actors.
