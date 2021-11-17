Shapers Salon and Spa, Warrington Builders support Critchlow Adkins

EASTON — Each year, Rebecca Warrington, owner of Shapers Hair Salon, and her husband Dan Warrington, owner of Warrington Builders, sponsor a poinsettia sale to raise money in support of a local nonprofit.
“We believe in giving back to our community,” Warrington said. “Hosting this sale every year not only gets us into the holiday spirit, but it helps local people to get the assistance they need to live a better life.”
The proceeds raised from this year’s sale will benefit Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers, an area nonprofit organization that provides quality, affordable, educational childcare in a nurturing, safe, and enriching environment. CACC offers year-round preschool programs, pre-K through fifth grade before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs. Critchlow Adkins also provides literature based educational enrichment programming through their innovative STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) activities. These fun projects teach children of all ages to use critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills, and instill in them a love of learning through play.
Poinsettias will be on sale from Nov. 24 until supplies last at Shapers Hair Salon, located at 413 Needwood Ave. in Easton (410-822-6555). Medium poinsettias are $22, large poinsettias are $35 and hanging baskets are $42.
CACC is able to offer quality childcare, enrichment programs, and tuition assistance to local families because of the generosity and financial support of individuals, businesses, and foundations in Talbot County.
To learn more about Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers, enroll you child in a program, or make a donation, visit www.cacckids.org or call 410-822-8061.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.