CHESTERTOWN — Often heritage stories are told without input from or viewpoints of those whose story is being told. Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area seeks to address this issue with a virtual workshop series titled “Nothing About Me Without Me: Making Shared Heritage Interpretations A Reality.”
To learn from projects that have uncovered ways to collaborate and include all voices, the public is invited to attend the online workshops Jan. 25, Stories of Success; Feb. 8, Building on Success: Emerging Projects; and Feb. 15, Creating Collaboration for Projects.
Each workshop begins at 1 p.m.
The workshops are free, but registration is required. Sign up at info@storiesofthechesapeake.org.
In the first workshop, moderated by Paulette Greene-Dear, you will hear about three quite different projects on how community collaboration resulted in success: Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project, the Kennard Cultural Heritage Center and the Legacy Day event.
Chesapeake Heartland is a collaboration between the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, Washington College, and a diverse array of local organizations including Sumner Hall, Kent Cultural Alliance and the Kent County Public Library. Its mission is to preserve, digitize, interpret and make accessible materials related to African American history and culture in Kent County, Maryland and beyond.
What began as a lofty dream almost 20 years ago, with a small group of people starting a grassroots initiative to revive and restore the original Kennard High School and create a community center, has been realized with the creation and opening of Kennard African American Cultural Heritage Center in Centreville.
This center has become the hub for African American history programs and events, while highlighting the exhibits of its African American History Museum.
Moderated by Darius Johnson, the Feb. 8 workshop will feature exciting new and emerging projects: the Frederick Douglass Park on the Tuckahoe, Harriet’s Footprints on Mt. Pleasant Acres Farm and The Shantytowns on Kent Narrows.
In this workshop you will learn about the importance of including community voices in project development, networking and opportunities for collaboration, and to envision grassroots projects that tell our collective stories.
Legacy Day celebrates the rich cultural heritage of African Americans in Kent County. It is an opportunity for all residents to recognize their shared history and have an enjoyable time.
While the most visible part of the festivities for many is the parade and block party Saturday evening, Legacy Day incorporates a lot more, including a great deal of research into the history of the year’s theme, and a full day of experiences built around the theme.
