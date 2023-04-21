EASTON — Operation Christmas Child, a project of international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, delivers gift-filled shoeboxes to millions of children in need each year. For years, Easton families have packed shoebox gifts for boys and girls around the world. One of these gifts reached Veronica Miranda in Mexico when she was a young girl. Miranda is now visiting local residents to share how the simple gift had a life-changing impact.
Miranda will be telling her story to local groups and churches. She wants to encourage residents as they prepare for the upcoming collection season to fill more shoeboxes with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — contributing to the global goal of reaching 11 million children in Jesus’ name.
Miranda will speak at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Real Life Chapel in Easton. Doors open at 6:30.
At age 13, living in an orphanage in Mexico, Miranda received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift. Inside was a letter she received that read, “Know that you have a family here that is praying for you.” It was exactly what she needed to hear.
Miranda began mentoring the younger children at the orphanage through The Greatest Journey, the follow-up discipleship program for shoebox recipients.
During Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week Nov. 13 – 20, Easton residents can bring gift-filled shoeboxes to multiple drop-off locations across the area to be announced in late October.
For more information, call 410-772-7360, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement. Boxes built online go to hard-to-reach countries.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will celebrate its 30th year of ministry.
