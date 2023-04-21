Operation Christmas Child

Veronica Miranda will speak at Real Life Chapel about the shoebox gift she received as a child.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Operation Christmas Child, a project of international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, delivers gift-filled shoeboxes to millions of children in need each year. For years, Easton families have packed shoebox gifts for boys and girls around the world. One of these gifts reached Veronica Miranda in Mexico when she was a young girl. Miranda is now visiting local residents to share how the simple gift had a life-changing impact.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.