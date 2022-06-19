Shoge takes the helm of United Way of Kent County's board of directors

CHESTERTOWN — DeLia Shoge has been named president of the United Way of Kent County’s board of directors, according to a June 8 news release.
She succeeds Martin Knight, who served as president from March 2020 to 2022.
“I’m looking forward to better serving my community,” Shoge said in the news release.
“Our community has an abundance of nonprofit organizations doing really good work on behalf of Kent County’s residents. I’m excited to engage with our nonprofit leaders and find more ways to fund the exciting work their organizations are doing,” she added.
Shoge takes the helm as the organization is laying the groundwork for future growth and success.
Elizabeth Everett retired in May as executive director after 10 years.
Shoge said her first priority will be to support the selection committee in the hiring of a new executive director.
“We are extremely grateful to Beth’s steadfast leadership of the United Way over the past 10 years,” Shoge said in the news release. “Hiring the next executive director with the right balance of fundraising, community outreach and nonprofit management will be key.”
In addition, the United Way of Kent County is entering the final stage of its annual $250,000 fundraising campaign.
Proceeds of the campaign are allocated to local and regional nonprofits that advance the United Way’s mission to improve the health, education and financial stability of individuals and families in Kent County.
“Meeting our fundraising goal and partnering with nonprofits that positively impact the lives of Kent County residents is how we measure success,” Shoge said in the news release. “I’m looking forward to continuing the tireless work the United Way Board puts in to ensure our fundraising goals and allocations are made in a way that directly addresses the needs of our community.”
Shoge is completing a second year as an eighth grade special education teacher at Kent County Middle School in Chestertown.
In April she received the school system’s Golden Anchor Award, presented every month to staff members who exemplify the mission and core values of Kent County Public Schools.
During the 2020-21 academic year, Shoge was nominated for the Special Educator of the Year Award.
Prior to joining Kent County Public Schools, Shoge taught at St. Michaels Middle/High School, Severna Park High School and the Frost School in Rockville.
She holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Notre Dame of Maryland University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Elon University.
She also serves on Kent County Family YMCA’s Leadership Council and on the Kent County Public Library Foundation board of directors.
Shoge lives in Chestertown with her husband Sam and their daughter Audre.
