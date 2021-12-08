DENTON — The cops took over Walmart this Dec. 4. Instead of pursuing perpetrators, they were helping kids fill red bags full of toys. There was a joyful buzz as every branch of Caroline County law enforcement was there. Even the Maryland Natural Resources Police were on hand.
Shop with a cop is a Caroline County Optimist Club sponsored event that connects kids with cops to get $100 worth of toys and a bike. There was a long line of bikes in different colors and sizes to meet each child’s size. There were roughly 30 police officers from various agencies. The one thing they all had in common was a lighthearted generosity shared with each kid. The kids couldn’t seem to believe their good fortune. Their bags were stuffed.
There was another worthy motive, which was to turn law enforcement into a friendly face. The man with the clipboard was Joe Riley, Caroline County state’s attorney. He is also the vice president of the Caroline Optimist Club. He had each kid’s name and he was vigilant about not losing anybody in the melee. Each kid got a cop. Law enforcement was in full festive mode laughing with the kids and helping them shop.
“Since 2012 we have been doing the shop with a cop program where we match up elementary age children who need a positive adult role model in life with a law enforcement officer. We provide the funds for them to go Christmas shopping for their family and some gifts for themselves. We will wrap the gifts and provide lunch with a law enforcement officer,” Riley said.
“It also helps the law enforcement officers in fostering the idea of protecting and serving — that they are out here serving the community as well. It’s positive for the officers, and it’s positive for the families,” he added.
Maryland State Police, Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Greensboro Police, Ridgely Police, Denton Police and Federalsburg Police departments and the Maryland Natural Resources Police all participated.
“We even have the Crofton Police visiting from Anne Arundel,” Riley said.
So how are these lucky kids selected?
“Basically we go to the school counselor and ask, ‘Do you have a student that needs a positive adult role model in their life?’ They give us the names, and then we contact the families,” Riley said.
“Just seeing the kids’ smile. It does something to my heart. So that is my favorite part. This is my passion. I love doing it. And today is my first day on the gig,” said April Cannon, Denton Walmart store manager.
Optimist Club President Janet Lang, said, “Right now we have six or seven members, but the Optimist Club is geared towards children. We bring out the best in children. We focus on what our community needs at the time. This is one of our biggest events of the year.”
After a big group photo there was a line of police vehicles, marked and unmarked. Some of the officers let their youngsters turn on the lights and blare the siren. It was hard to tell who was more delighted, the police or the kids.
