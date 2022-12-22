ST. MICHAELS — On Friday, Dec. 2, the St. Michaels Police Department was joined by Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, St. Michaels Fire Department, Town of St. Michaels Commissioners David Breimhurst and Joyce Harrod, along with Police Chief Anthony Smith, Cpl. Benjamin Taylor, Pfc. Kyle Brittingham and Administrative Assistant Tiffany Sweeney for the third annual Shop with a Cop holiday event.
It all came about due to the pandemic, said Sweeney. The St. Michaels Police Department came up with a plan in 2020 to offer families the opportunity to complete a wish list, up to $100.
Those gifts were pre-ordered online and delivered to the station to be wrapped. Then on a specific date and time, the families were scheduled to arrive at various staggered times to come to the police station to safely enjoy an outdoor meet and greet with Santa and the officers and collect their gifts.
It went so well that first year that it was decided to use this model for an ongoing annual community policing outreach during the holiday season, Sweeney said.
This year, more than 60 children were served, 49 of whom pre-registered to receive gifts off of their wish list. The gifts were ordered through Amazon and delivered to the station where officers and Sweeney wrapped them. Additional toys were donated through TCSO from Doc’s Sunset Grille of Oxford.
The children were greeted by Santa and Mrs. Claus. Their visit from the North Pole was made possible by William Blades and his sister Gina Blades. After having photos taken with Santa, the children then proceeded onto the front porch of the police station to meet volunteer elves, Martha Benson of Rotary St. Michaels and Rene Nentwig of St. Michaels.
The elves helped each child locate the bag with their name on it. If they showed up without a pre-registration, the elves also helped those children to choose a donated gift from Doc’s Sunset Grille of Oxford. Every child received a gift.
Volunteer Mary Ann LaPorte served families food and refreshments courtesy of Graul’s Market and The Blue Crab. Everyone was welcome to stay and listen to holiday music presented by DJ Randy, Revive Sound Productions.
