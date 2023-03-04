WOODBINE — The Maryland Western Horse Association held its annual show series awards banquet, Feb. 18, celebrating the association's 68th year of existence and recognizing the top performers of 2022. The show series hosted nine different competitions in the past year, with nine different show judges.
Three local Eastern Shore equestrians, all from Queen Anne's County, took home numerous top end-of-season awards. The equestrians were Morgan Dodge, age 18, of Stevensville, a senior at Kent island High School, and 2022 past president of the Dream Riders 4-H Club; and Levi Marx, age 7, along with his mother, Karen Marx of Centreville. All three dominated their different age group categories and were recognized.
Dodge, who rode her 20-year-old Thoroughbred mare, "Just Cuz", retired many years ago from the race track and transitioned into a pleasure riding horse won first place in six different 18 & Under divisions: Showmanship Youth, Horsemanship Youth, Hunter Under Saddle Youth - Walk, Trot, Canter; Equitation Youth, Disciplined Rail Youth, and Trail Youth (tie). She also placed second, third and fourth in three other class competitions for the year. Dodge was overall Western & English Pleasure Youth 18 & Under Division Champion of the year.
Levi Marx, riding his 20-year-old Quarter horse gelding "Abita Redford's Chip", won four first place end-of-the-season divisions in 13 & Under Youth as a 7-year-old. He won Showmanship 13 & U, Western Trail Walk Trot; Equitation 13 & U, and Hunter Under Saddle 13 & U. He also placed second in four other divisions; Youth Halter (horses three years old and over), Western Pleasure 13 & U - Walk Trot; Western Horsemanship 13 & U, and Disciplined Rail 13 & U. Levi was overall Western Youth Walk Trot 13 & Under High Point Champion for the series.
Karen Marx, riding her 9-year-old Quarter horse gelding, "CertainToBeInvited", won first place in nine different adult division categories for the show series, including: Adult Halter (horses three years and over), Trail Adult Walk-Jog, Horsemanship Adult Walk-Jog, Showmanship Adult Walk-Jog-Lope, Trail Adult Walk-Jog-Lope, Adult Hunter Under Saddle, Adult Equitation, Adult Disciplined Rail and Showmanship Adult Walk-Jog (tie). She also placed second in Western Pleasure Adult Walk-Jog-Lope, Horsemanship Walk-Jog-Lope, and Western Pleasure Adult Walk-Jog. Marx was also overall high point champion for the series in the Western division for Adult Walk-Jog, Western Pleasure Adult Walk-Jog-Lope, and Adult English Pleasure. Her final award of the night was receiving "The Blueberry Award" - a perpetual trophy to the overall high point all-around horse in the 2022 show series.
The Blueberry Award was started in the early to mid 1990s, by the late MWHA Board member Becky Novotny, of Ellicott City. Novotny named the trophy after her late, great pony Blueberry. The award goes to the series high point all-around horse, which during some past years, individuals were noted for the award for a horse that was shared during the series by more than one rider. Marx received an individual plaque recognizing her horse and her that she can keep. She also gets to keep the perpetual trophy, which has a sizable bust of a horse on it, for a year until next year's winner is announced.
Novotny's best friend, current board member Sue Owens, continues to sponsor The Blueberry Award in her friend's memory. Novotny passed in 2015. Owens said, "Becky use to talk about what a great pony Blueberry was. So many children first learned to ride on Blueberry! The award meant so much to Becky."
The MWHA has a distinguished history having achieved 68 years of existence. MWHS Vice President Peggy Schultz, now 82, her mother, Ellen Schultz, was one of three founding members of MWHA, along with the late Bob Spedden, and Al Nichols. Peggy Schultz rode in the first shows, during her youth, as venues for the shows were held at various locations during the early show series. Today all the shows are held at the Howard County Fairgrounds in West Friendship. Peggy said, "We're still going strong! We've survived some lean years when the economy was down, and when it came back. We want to continue being of service to the equestrian community."
The 2023 MWHA nine-show series is already scheduled, beginning with three shows in April - April 8, 16 and 30, June 4, 11 and 18, Aug. 12 (the Howard County Fair), Aug. 20, Sept. 17, and Oct. 8 (for any unforeseen rainouts). July 16 is the Jumping Schooling Show MWHA Fundraiser.
The MWHA mission statement says, "We are an all-breed horse association offering Western, English, Ranch, and Speed classes with divisions for riders of all levels. Beginners and new members are always welcomed. MWHA encourages learning, friendship, family participation and fun!"
Due to the pandemic, this year's banquet was the first since 2019 that was held in-person. The show series was held during the pandemic years, following strict CDC COVID restrictions for outdoor events. The MWHA series was one of the few shows not cancelled during that time period.
For more information, go online at http://www.MWHAClub.org .
