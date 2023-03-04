MWHA banquet '23

Eastern Shore residents win top awards at Maryland Western Horse Association 2022 show series. Left, Kent Island High School senior Morgan Dodge, 18, of Stevensville, holds her championship belt buckle, along with Levi Marx, 7, holding in his trophy, and his mom, Karen Marx of Centreville, holding the "Blueberry Award" perpetual trophy (for overall high point horse during the series) at the annual MWHS banquet, held Saturday evening, Feb. 18, inside St. Michael's Catholic Church banquet hall, Woodbine, Md. All three were also wearing their championship jackets in the photograph.

 By DOUG BISHOP dbishop@kibaytimes.com

WOODBINE — The Maryland Western Horse Association held its annual show series awards banquet, Feb. 18, celebrating the association's 68th year of existence and recognizing the top performers of 2022. The show series hosted nine different competitions in the past year, with nine different show judges.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.