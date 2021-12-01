DENTON — The Eastern Shore Jousting Association held its annual awards banquet on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Caroline County 4-H Park in celebration of the club’s 50 years of existence and promoting jousting. A variety of decorations embraced the medieval sport of jousting.
Highlights of the evening included recognition of a dozen Charter members, a wonderful viewing of photos of past jousts prepared by Christian Miller and presented by several jousters and families and other memorabilia. Also, the presentation of awards to Jouster of the Year and others took place. The Club was officially started in 1970.
The evening with 100 guests began with a superb social hour with heavy hors d’oeuvres followed by a full buffet meal prepared by volunteers and the cutting of a special decorated cake commemorating the club’s 50th anniversary.
ESJA President Diane Sherwood introduced Secretary Charles Schuyler and Treasurer Paul McMullen with opening remarks and welcome.
Dorsey Wooters, Charter member read the minutes of December 1969 that reflected the club’s organization, including election of President Willis Snow and Secretary Dorsey Wooters. Other administrative offices were filled by Charter members Robert Dulin, Joseph Shortall, Fred Connolly, Wilson Tull, Kenneth Sherwood and Charles Jackson.
Maryland Jousting Tournament Association President Ron Vogel and other guests were on hand to congratulate the club. DJ Jennifer Tunis, Dancing with Jen, provided the entertainment.
Jousting became Maryland’s official state sport in l961 with a bill being introduced by Sen. Henry Fowler of St. Mary’s County and signed into law by Gov. J. Millard Tawes. State Sen. Adelaide Eckardt presented President Diane Sherwood with a proclamation from the General Assembly in honor of the 50th year celebration.
Awards were determined through the following jousting tournaments: Talbot County Fair, Caroline County Fair, Queen Anne’s County Fair, Queen Anne Joust, and Mid-Atlantic Joust at Tuckahoe State Park, Denton Joust at Caroline County 4-H Park, Ridgely Joust at Martin Sutton Memorial Park, ESJA Pre-Championship Joust and ESJA Championship at Tuckahoe State Park. It was noted the loss of the Old St. Joseph’s Jousting Tournament, the second oldest joust in the state — a deep loss to all in attendance.
Jousting awards for 2021 were presented as follows:
Best Average Catch of Rings: Leadline – Karen Callahan; Novice – Christian Miller; Amateur – Kayla Rex; Semi Pro – No One Eligible; Professional – Michael Patrick. First Time Rider Award went to Ashlynn Thawley.
Jouster of the Year went to Christian Miller, the first Novice rider to ever receive the award. Most Active Non Rider awards went to Dorsey Wooters, Jeff Miller and Paul McMullen.
President Diane Sherwood said she couldn’t pick just one individual for the President’s Award. She recognized Buck Schuyler, Paul McMullen and Donnie Sherwood as the three individuals who helped her the most throughout the year.
Numerous door prizes were given out along with a raffle on hay, horse feed, horse items and other donated items. Line dancing was available to those who wished to participate.
