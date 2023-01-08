ShoreRivers

MAURA BOLLINGER

EASTON — ShoreRivers is pleased to announce three new members of its Governing Board: Bruce Abel, Maura Bollinger and Ron Rothman. As a grassroots nonprofit organization, the hard work and support of board members is imperative to the organization’s efforts for healthier rivers on the Eastern Shore. ShoreRivers extends deep gratitude for the wise counsel, encouragement, and vision of these exceptional community members.

