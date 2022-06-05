The 2021 Photo Contest winner for the Miles, Wye, and Eastern Bay watershed was taken by Jeanne Herridge. For a chance to have your photograph featured by ShoreRivers, submit a picture of your local watershed to the 2022 contest.
EASTON — ShoreRivers, a nonprofit environmental organization on the Eastern Shore, has announced its 2022 Photo Contest is now open for submissions through October.
Contest photos will be displayed in ShoreRivers’ printed publications and at outreach events throughout the Eastern Shore. Images submitted should reflect the ShoreRivers mission of protecting and restoring Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration and education.
Amateurs and professionals alike are invited to submit their work to the contest. Photos of people interacting with the land and water are especially encouraged.
Contest winners will be announced Dec. 1 by email, social media and the photo contest webpage. Winners will be chosen based on how well their images reflect the mission and values of ShoreRivers. There will be four winners for each watershed — Choptank; Miles, Wye, and Eastern Bay; Sassafras and Bayside Creeks; and Chester — for a total of 16 winners.
Photographers will be credited for their photos. Images must be taken in ShoreRivers’ geography. Photographers can submit up to four photos. To learn more about the rules and how to submit photos, please visit shorerivers.org/photo-contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.