ShoreRivers hosts inaugural Riverboat Rendezvous and Race

Join ShoreRivers for an on-the-water celebration and friendly competition on Saturday, Nov. 5, during the inaugural Riverboat Rendezvous and Race. Visit shorerivers.org/events to buy tickets and for additional details.

 Photo courtesy of Choptank Riverboat Company

EASTON — Join ShoreRivers on Saturday, Nov. 5, for its inaugural Riverboat Rendezvous and Race, an on-the-water party and friendly competition hosted aboard the Choptank Riverboat Company’s turn-of-the-century paddle wheelers in Hurlock. Tickets to attend this one-of-a-kind event are limited, so visit shorerivers.org/events to get yours today.

