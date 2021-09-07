WYE MILLS — Plan to pedal with ShoreRivers on Sunday, Sept. 19, at the 17th annual Ride for Clean Rivers. Cyclists will enjoy the beautiful back roads of Talbot and Queen Anne’s counties in support of ShoreRivers’ work for clean waterways. This annual event is a great way to end summer and celebrate our watershed community. Staff, volunteers, and participants will be required to adhere to federal and state safety protocols on campus and at rest stops.
Bike riders of all ages and levels are welcome to register for 20-mile, 35-mile, or 62-mile (metric century) routes. All routes begin and end at Chesapeake College and include SAG support from Bike Doctor Kent Island, as well as rest stops with food and drink. The metric ride will kick off at 8 a.m. and the 35-mile and 20-mile send-off will follow at 10 a.m. Upon returning to the college campus, riders and volunteers will enjoy a boxed lunch from Rude BBQ and beer from Ten Eyck Brewery.
New this year, ShoreRivers staff and partners will be offering tours of the major restoration projects underway on the Chesapeake College campus. Over the past five years, ShoreRivers has designed and installed multiple pollution-reducing practices on campus with support from the Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund. Staff are proud to showcase the community’s support being put to work through these projects.
Participants are also encouraged to join teams and create their own fundraising pages to boost support for their ride from others. Registrants who raise at least $170 will earn a free registration for themselves or a friend. Sponsorships and volunteer opportunities are still available. Whether enjoying a Sunday bike ride or promoting a business, this event is about showing support for our scenic and vulnerable watershed environment.
All proceeds go toward ShoreRivers’ science-based advocacy, education and restoration programs that are making a difference. For more information, contact Rebekah Hock at rhock@shorerivers.org or 443-385-0511, extension 206.
