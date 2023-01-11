DENTON — Camp Mardela, a Church of the Brethren camp, hosted Sights and Sounds of Christmas on Dec. 17. A winding road through dark woods revealed a drive-through light show. This was a fundraiser, so there were two ladies at the entrance.
Sketched in light were angels, gingerbread houses and Nativity scenes that dotted the drive-through experience. Some folks parked their cars and got on board a tractor-pulled hayride. There was an assortment of Christmas trees that had silent auction sheets next to them. One was only 10 inches tall and had a bid of $10. Others were full size.
There was a food stand and a female barbershop chorus. Later in the evening, a there was a Christmas carol sing-a-long. Toward the end of the night the tree auction winners were announced.
“Camp Mardela does have scholarships because not every kid can afford to go to camp. It costs around $300,” said volunteer Chris Elliott. “Tonight we just want to get people down the lane who have never been here. It is by Martinak State Park. They did it last year for one night. But I thought we could make it bigger and better. After Christmas I started buying things on sale and donated a lot of it. It is a personal thing for me. My mother loved Christmas.”
Easton, Cordova, Ridgely, Denton, Farmington, Salisbury and Westover are Church of the Brethren locations.
“I had a little bit to do with every area but the North Pole is my favorite. Last year they said they raised $1,000. And that is what we did last weekend. It is two weeks now. If you are going to go to all this effort, you might as well leave it up for two weeks,” Elliott said.
There was an older man having the time of his life driving the big green John Deere tractor around with a bunch of kids on a hayride.
“Men and boys and big toys. This is a functional big toy, and I am glad to drive it for a good cause,” said Jim Seymour. He teaches at North Caroline High School.
As the song “Let It Snow” played in the background, he marveled at his job.
“The kids want to be on the hayrides. You can see their eyes light up, and that is the big thing. They love it,” said Seymour.
