CHESTERTOWN — A benefit auction will take place at Tish Fine Art Plus Gallery this Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., with winning bids announced at 2 p.m. This benefit event will help to offset the medical expenses of gallery owners, Inez and Paul Santori, during Paul’s ongoing medical crisis. They are humbled by everyone caring so much to consider such a gesture for them.

