CAMBRIDGE — Mid Shore Behavioral Health Inc. held a successful 9th Annual Sequential Intercept Mapping (SIM) Model Conference in Cambridge on Feb. 3 with the theme of Youth and Juvenile Justice. Unlike most conferences, the SIM conference serves as a strategic planning tool involving the community to help identify gaps and barriers along a continuum of intercepts. In order, the intercepts are Community Services, Law Enforcement, Initial Court Hearings/Detention, Jail/Court, Reentry, and Community Corrections. Conference attendees participated in breakout sessions for each intercept to discuss how people with behavioral health diagnoses enter and move through the criminal justice system in the mid-shore. Once points of contact are assessed, ways to prevent or minimize contact and find treatment can be identified.

