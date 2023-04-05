GREENSBORO — History and the art of storytelling came together on April 3 at the Greensboro Historical Society event that was held in the town office. Historian, author and retired Salisbury University professor Clara Small spoke to a small crowd about waterman Kermit Travers, the subject of her book, “The Last Black Skipjack Captain.” Small specializes in collecting biographies of African Americans on Delmarva.
Travers was born into deep poverty, she said. His family had no running water; they salted pork to make it through winter. There was no indoor plumbing, just an outhouse to run to in the rain.
Travers wanted to pursue an education to avoid the grinding poverty and racism of Crapo in Dorchester County, Small said, but his parents needed money. Being a capable man, Travers tried all kinds of things, including shucking oysters for 75 cents a gallon, working in crab houses, chopping wood and working in the building trades.
“The goal was to survive. That is what was embedded in him. He lived along Black Water Road, beside water marshes and on the edges of the Honga, Blackwater and Choptank rivers. Water was part of his DNA. At an early age he saw men get out of a boat. He said he wanted to work on a boat. His mother said it was hard work dredging for oysters,” Small said.
Fate had a funny way of connecting Travers, who couldn’t even swim, with a skipjack captain.
“At 18, he was introduced to Captain David Lewis. He was looking for someone to work on his dredge boat. He said, ‘I will teach you what to do.’ But at Christmas time, he was only paid $27. So, he looked for another captain. Eugene Wheatley was the next captain, and he taught him (Travers) everything about a boat, the environment, the wind and the waters. Captain Eugene Wheatly was not very healthy. He said, ‘If something happens to me, someone has to take care on this boat,’” Small recounted.
Being a boat captain was a lot more responsibility. Travers was responsible for the lives of his crew. He had to know where the oysters were. He also realized he had to take care of himself, which is where he learned to be a boat captain, she said. He worked on a boat named Lady Katey for 15 years.
“When he became captain of a skipjack, he became one of five African Americans on the Chesapeake Bay. Other boat owners wanted him to captain their boats, but he didn’t want to be disloyal to the Wheatley family,” Small said. “By this time, he made enough money to support his family. But after a while he found a boat called the Ida May. In 1969, he started work on the HM Krentz. He was particular about his workers. To survive and stay safe, he made sure they were all trained. One time he caught 200 bushels, and other captains started to follow him to find oysters.”
There was one harrowing episode. Another boat called the Summerset rammed Travers’ boat. It burst a 55 gallon drum filled with gasoline, which ignited. One crew member was burned so badly that when the wind blew, his skin fell off. No one was coming to help as the sails caught on fire.
“Finally, someone from Tidewater Fisheries came and delivered two fire extinguishers. They threw them on board,” Small said. “They were lucky to throw the gas drum overboard. Kermit Travers went below with the two fire extinguishers and put out the fire. When he came up his hands were clutching the fire extinguishers so intense, they had to use a screwdriver to pry his fingers apart from the extinguisher. Because he had walked through the flames and did not get singed, they began to call him the devil. Most watermen did not know how to swim, so he could not jump overboard.”
Travers was injured once and kept away from the water. But he loved the culture out on the water. There wasn’t racism out there, just work, she said.
“On the water there was no color line. They worked on everything together. The problems were back on the land,” Small said.
Travers is still alive. He uses a walker, but he gets out and talks to kids about staying in school as a representative of the sheriff’s department, she said.
“It was on the water that he was happiest. It was on the water that he learned every facet of a job working as a skipjack crew, and he became one of the few black captains on a skipjack. You will see that even when they’re not on the water to this day, they still rock as if they are on the boat because it is a part of their rhythm of life,” Small said.
Travers endured and survived despite the odds against him.
Vanice Myers, president of Greensboro Historical Society, helped organize the presentation.
“Anytime we have events, I have my hands in it somewhat,” said Myers. Programming ideas about Caroline County history are welcome. She can be reached at vmyers@greensboro.md.
