GREENSBORO — History and the art of storytelling came together on April 3 at the Greensboro Historical Society event that was held in the town office. Historian, author and retired Salisbury University professor Clara Small spoke to a small crowd about waterman Kermit Travers, the subject of her book, “The Last Black Skipjack Captain.” Small specializes in collecting biographies of African Americans on Delmarva.

