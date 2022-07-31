Children enjoy hula-hooping during a previous National Night Out Block Party at the St. Michaels Community Center. St. Michaels Police Chief Anthony Smith helps serve cold drinks to a Block Party guest at the St. Michaels Community Center. SMCC is joining the St. Michaels Police Department and numerous community partners to host a National Night Out Big Block Party on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Two of St. Michaels’ finest try their luck at a game of corn hole during a previous National Night Out.
ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Community Center is joining the St. Michaels Police Department and numerous community partners to host a National Night Out Big Block Party on from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
The free event will include food and drinks, Nannie’s water ice, music, games, community resources and a police display.
National Night Out is intended to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. The program provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances, with more at www.natw.org.
“We are grateful for the work we do in partnership with the St. Michaels Police Department,” said SMCC Executive Director Patrick Rofe. “Together we keep the pulse of the community so that we can help people find the resources they need and to strengthen our community as a whole.”
“National Night Out hits at the core of our community policing approach,” said St. Michaels Police Chief Anthony Smith, who also serves on SMCC’s Advisory Board. “Partnering with the Community Center in this way helps bring people together, and the opportunity to meet the police officers who serve to protect our community.”
Donations to SMCC and proceeds from its Treasure Cove Thrift Shop, located on Railroad Avenue in St. Michaels, help the nonprofit provide year-round programs, services and community events for people from throughout the Bay Hundred area. More information is at stmichaelscc.org.
