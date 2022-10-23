OXFORD — “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibition, opens at St. Paul’s Church in Oxford on Oct. 29. The church serves as the second venue of a five-stop tour of the state, presented through Maryland Humanities’ Museum on Main Street program. The Oxford Museum partners with Maryland Humanities for the second Maryland stop.
Each “Crossroads” partner creates its own exhibit to complement the Smithsonian’s exhibition. The Oxford Museum’s companion exhibit, “Rooted in the Land: A Tribute to Eastern Shore Farmers,” features portraits by Harford County photographer Edwin Remsberg. With his photographs, Remsberg pays tribute to today’s Eastern Shore farmers, who raise crops, steward the land, and preserve 400-year-old agricultural traditions. The companion exhibit opened this summer and continues through November.
“’Crossroads’ will be the second MoMS exhibit hosted by the Oxford Museum,” said exhibit curator Stuart Parnes. “We look forward to building on the success we found working with local and regional partners for ‘Water/Ways’ in 2020. ‘Crossroads’ will now help us share land-based stories of the past and rapidly changing present of rural life on the Eastern Shore.”
‘Crossroads’ is the eighth Museum on Main Street project that Maryland Humanities has brought to small communities throughout the state. Each site hosts the exhibition for five to six weeks and develops a complementary exhibit highlighting their community’s heritage and histories.
“We are looking forward to the next iteration of Museums on Main Street, an invaluable tool for Maryland organizations,” said Lindsey Baker, executive director of Maryland Humanities. “We are so thankful to bring another tour around the state, because the program has a wide-reaching and long-lasting impact on the partner organizations and their communities.”
“Crossroads” programming is supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the State of Maryland, and BGE. Maryland Public Television is the tour’s media sponsor. The Oxford Museum’s partners include Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, Oxford Community Center, Talbot County Free Library and Talbot Historical Society.
“Crossroads “runs at The Oxford Museum at St Paul’s Pilgrim Holiness Church from Oct. 29 to Dec. 16. The church is located at 225 S. Morris St. in Oxford. The exhibition will be on view 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Mondays. Contact 410-226-1091 or TheOxfordMuseum@gmail.com for further information.
