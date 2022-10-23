'Rooted in the Land'

Jennifer Schimdt of Schmidt Farm, Sudlersville

 PHOTO BY EDWIN REMSBURG

OXFORD — “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibition, opens at St. Paul’s Church in Oxford on Oct. 29. The church serves as the second venue of a five-stop tour of the state, presented through Maryland Humanities’ Museum on Main Street program. The Oxford Museum partners with Maryland Humanities for the second Maryland stop.

