CAMBRIDGE — A rare bird is drawing photographers and onlookers to Cambridge’s waterfront.

The snowy owl can be found perched in various locations near the Choptank River in Cambridge’s West End.

On Monday, Feb. 21, the fowl drew a crowd to the seawall on the terminus of Oakley Street, with binoculars and long lens cameras zoomed in on his (her?) perch on a center console boat’s T-top roof.

The owl has been wowing birders in Cambridge for more than a month.

On Jan. 19, the snowy owl was perched on ridge of a roof on Somerset Avenue.

Cambridge resident Michelle Richardson heard about the owl being in town from a person in another area of the state, who texted her to inform her of the rare appearance.

Richardson, a birdwatcher, had only seen a snowy owl once before when on a safari in Africa.

Tina Woodland-Weber contributed to this article.

