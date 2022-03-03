A snowy owl perches atop a piling on the Choptank River in Cambridge.
Birdwatchers scope out a snowy owl from the back of the Choptank River on Willis Street in Cambridge.
Snowy owl enthusiasts view the rare bird from the Willis Street seawall.
CAMBRIDGE — A rare bird is drawing photographers and onlookers to Cambridge’s waterfront.
The snowy owl can be found perched in various locations near the Choptank River in Cambridge’s West End.
On Monday, Feb. 21, the fowl drew a crowd to the seawall on the terminus of Oakley Street, with binoculars and long lens cameras zoomed in on his (her?) perch on a center console boat’s T-top roof.
The owl has been wowing birders in Cambridge for more than a month.
On Jan. 19, the snowy owl was perched on ridge of a roof on Somerset Avenue.
Cambridge resident Michelle Richardson heard about the owl being in town from a person in another area of the state, who texted her to inform her of the rare appearance.
Richardson, a birdwatcher, had only seen a snowy owl once before when on a safari in Africa.
Tina Woodland-Weber contributed to this article.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest headlines delivered to your inbox in a Morning Edition at 7 a.m. and an Afternoon Update at 3:30 p.m.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
Notifications that Special Sections have been uploaded to StarDem.com
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.