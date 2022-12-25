Social Services hosts resource parent holiday celebration

Pictured is the Baynard foster family who attended the recent Talbot County Department of Social Services annual holiday celebration. From left are Sarah, Bryan, Kenton, and Cora Baynard with Santa.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Talbot County Department of Social Services treated nine foster and adoptive families to a holiday celebration at the Talbot County Senior Center at Brookletts Place in Easton on Saturday, Dec. 3. In addition to enjoying a holiday meal prepared by the Chesapeake Culinary Center, children received gifts, played games, participated in music and dancing, and had the opportunity to have a photo taken with Santa.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.