EASTON — Soroptimist International of Talbot County is again seeking applicants from Caroline, Dorchester and Talbot counties women and girls for their two annual awards. The first award is the Live Your Dream: Education & Training Award for Women program. This program provides a cash grant to a woman who is working to better her life through additional schooling and skills training. To be eligible for the award, you must be a woman with primary financial responsibility for yourself and your dependents and attending an undergraduate degree program or a vocational skills training program.
The other award is the Violet’s Dream Award. This award provides a monetary award and honors young women between the ages of 14 and 17 who make the world a better place through their volunteer efforts. The award winner’s volunteer organization also receives a donation. It honors Violet Richardson, president of Soroptimist International’s first club in Oakland, California in 1921. Violet Richardson was a woman of action, whose determined spirit and sense of personal responsibility were demonstrated by her lifelong commitment to volunteering in her community.
To apply for these awards, contact Sharon Stagg at sstagg57@gmail.com. The deadline for receiving the application is Nov. 15. The awards will be distributed to the winners in March 2022 at the Awards Banquet.
