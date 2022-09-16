Soroptimist International

EASTON — Soroptimist International of Talbot County is again seeking applicants from Caroline, Dorchester and Talbot counties women and girls for their two annual awards. The first award is the Live Your Dream: Education & Training Award for Women program. This program provides a cash grant to a woman who is working to better her life through additional schooling and skills training. To be eligible for the award, you must be a woman with primary financial responsibility for yourself and your dependents and attending an undergraduate degree program or a vocational skills training program.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.