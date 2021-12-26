CHESTERTOWN — Soroptimist International of Kent & Queen Anne’s Counties presented its 38th edition of Festival of Trees during the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Chestertown on Dec. 3-5.
This year’s venue was First United Methodist Church.
There were 21 trees, many of them by first-time sponsors, according to event organizers. A big hit was the Soroptimists’ Make a Wish Tree, one of the new entries.
Patrons voted for their favorite trees, with more than 200 ballots cast. By an overwhelming margin, the Garden Club of Rock Hall took top honors in the adult division and the Chesapeake Home School Network middle school students placed first in the children division.
Also in the adult division, the Little Red Hatted Hens placed second and A Plus Sanitation and Rita Kulley’s tribute to the Kent County Health Department’s COVID Task Force tied for third.
Chesapeake Home School Network’s high schoolers and the Judy Center at Garnet Elementary School placed second and third, respectively, in the children division.
Other tree sponsors were ACTS-Heron Point, Angel Tree of Kent County, Doug Ashley Realtors, Fit Flock LLC, Junior Dairy Associates 4-H Club, Kennedyville United Methodist Church Sunday school, Kent Center Inc., Kent County 4-H 22nd annual toy drive, Kent Clover Calf 4-H Club (celebrating its 100th anniversary), Kent County Office of Emergency Services, Mobile Wellness Team of University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, Open Door Partners in Education, Soroptimists (Make a Wish) and the Steele family in memory of Millie Steele Hansen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.