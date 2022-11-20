SOS Sink or Swim’s fall fundraiser a big success

ABBA tribute band Dancing Dream performs at the Avalon.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — On Friday, Oct. 21, at the Avalon Theatre in Easton, the words of ABBA’s greatest hit, “Dancing Queen,” were played out in real life. It was Friday night, the music was high, and a theater full of people became dancing kings and queens, all to support the life-saving mission of local nonprofit SOS Sink or Swim.

