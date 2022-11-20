SOS Sink or Swim’s fall fundraiser a big success

EASTON — On Friday, Oct. 21, at the Avalon Theatre in Easton, the words of ABBA’s greatest hit, “Dancing Queen,” were played out in real life. It was Friday night, the music was high, and a theater full of people became dancing kings and queens, all to support the life-saving mission of local nonprofit SOS Sink or Swim.
SOS Sink or Swim is dedicated to teaching children and adults how to swim and to be safe in the water. Through the help of charitable donations and partner support, SOS has provided more than 6,500 free swimming sessions since 2014 at community pools in St. Michaels and Easton.
For its annual fall fundraiser, SOS hosted acclaimed ABBA tribute band Dancing Dream for a rollicking night of music and fun. Hailing from New York, Dancing Dream embodied the glitz, glamour, energy, and talent of the Swedish sensations, taking the audience back in time. The energy in the room was electric as attendees — many of whom dressed the part — sang and danced along throughout Dancing Dream’s stellar performance.
Before the second set, Mary Tydings Smith of the SOS Sink or Swim Council addressed the crowd, thanking them for coming and stressing the importance of providing children and adults with swimming lessons and water safety instruction that could one day save their lives. Smith was joined on stage by Kristen Greenaway, president and CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (and lifelong ABBA fan), who echoed her sentiments. CBMM acts as SOS Sink or Swim’s fiscal sponsor.
The funds raised from the evening will make it possible for more than 500 children and adults in Talbot County to receive free, no-questions-asked swimming lessons during the summer of 2023.
SOS Council President Libby Moose was overwhelmed by the turn out and the enthusiasm of the crowd: “We can’t thank everyone enough who helped make this evening a success. We are incredibly grateful for our event sponsors Tracy and Scott Wagner. Without our incredible team of volunteers, the Avalon Theatre and its staff, our donors and every single person in attendance, this night would not have been possible”
To learn more about SOS Sink or Swim or to make a donation, visit SOSSinkorSwim.com. SOS Sink or Swim is docked at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, a 501(c)3 organization.
