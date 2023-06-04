CAMBRIDGE — The South Dorchester Folk Museum will present Captain David Williams speaking on “Boats of the Chesapeake” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Robbins Heritage Center, Dorchester County Historical Society, 1003 Greenway Drive (Maryland Avenue Extended), Cambridge.
Williams will present an overview of four centuries of boats and ships in Dorchester County. He will discuss how watercraft influenced the development of the area and how Dorchester County and its people influenced the design and building of Chesapeake Bay watercraft from dugout canoes to RAMS, from skipjacks to powerboat racing.
Williams is a skipjack captain, woodworker, amateur boatbuilder/restorer and amateur photographer. His fascination with all things boat related started at an early age. He grew up spending summers on the shores of Lake Erie. He restored his first boat when he was just 12 years old.
Williams and his wife Gale live near Cambridge. Retired from Ford Motor Company in 2017, Williams is a captain on the Skipjack Nathan of Dorchester, head of education development for the Richardson Museum in Cambridge, and a member of the Cambridge Rotary, the Arts Center, and the Wednesday Morning Artists group.
The South Dorchester Folk Museum, in cooperation with the Dorchester County Historical Society, presents this free program in its lecture series about local history. For more information about the SDFM, visit www.sdfmuseum.net or call 410-228-6175.
The public is invited to attend. Free. No reservations needed.
