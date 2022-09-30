CAMBRIDGE — The South Dorchester Folk Museum presents “The Heritage of Harrisville and Malone Churches” by Renna Mckinney at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Robbins Heritage Center, Dorchester County Historical Society,1003 Greenway Drive, Cambridge.
Mckinney will speak on the historic relationships of the Christ Rock, Smithville and Lane Churches on the Taylors Island Charge. She will speak on their mission to preserve the history and continue to educate the local and surrounding communities about the breathtaking African American heritage of their ancestors from Harrisville/Madison and neighboring areas.
Mckinney said, “We want to tell the stories of their faith, strength and love for their church families and communities."
She will also be entertaining with song.
Mckinney, a native of Dorchester County, is the president of the Harrisville/Malone Cemetery Maintenance Fund, a nonprofit organization that is working toward restoring Malone’s Church in Madison, which is number 8 on the Harriet Tubman Byway. Mckinney loves to sing and has performed at several events across the surrounding communities. She resides in Cambridge with her husband Jeremiah Mckinney Sr. and enjoys quality time with her family, sons and three grandchildren.
The South Dorchester Folk Museum, in cooperation with the Dorchester County Historical Society, presents this free program in its lecture series about local history. For more information about SDFM, visit www.sdfmuseum.net or call 410-228-6175.
