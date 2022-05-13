EASTON — The Working Artists’ Forum announced the winners of the Columbia Art Center exhibit, “Space…Shapes…Scapes,” during the Friday, May 6 evening Exhibition Opening and Awards Ceremony.
Although selecting award winners is both difficult and subjective, show judge Jane McElvany Coonce, an artist and educator from the Washington, DC area chose four winners from a field of 36 WAF member paintings depicting their individual interpretation of the show theme.
“It was a rewarding experience to view so many outstanding works of art from such accomplished artists,” she said. “When I judge a show I look for several things: competence with the artists’ material; composition; creativity and design; and an emotional connection. Most important is the WOW factor. I love it when I see a painting that makes me stop in my tracks and just stare at it.”
Top honors and congratulations go to:
First Place – “The Fairest of Them All” (oil) by Barbara Harr Watson of East New Market
Second Place – “Morning Reflection” (pastel) by Wendy Johnston of Preston
Third Place – “Little Ballerina” (watercolor) by Sandy Alanko of Tilghman Island
Honorable Mention – “That Morning Light” (oil) by Carol Frost of St Michaels
Awards are granted from the WAF Memorial Fund. The Fund was established in 2005 in memory of M.K. Holden by her family for the purpose of funding awards given in the name of WAF members who have passed away and whose families include Working Artists Forum in their memorial donations. The list currently includes: Peggy Blades, Teresa Frederick, M.K. Holden, Marianne Hollis, Mary Talbot Rieckert, Jeanne Ranney Smith, Betty Wise and Karen Wood.
Artwork is on display and available for purchase at the gallery until May 28, 2022. Columbia Art Center, Long Reach Village Center, is located at 6100 Foreland Garth in Columbia, Maryland. The art center’s hours are Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to noon. More information is available by phone at 410-730-0075 or online at www.columbiaassociation.org/facilities/columbia-art-center.
