Philadelphia Flower Show

Join Adkins Arboretum for a day trip to the Philadelphia Flower Show on Monday, March 6.

 Photo courtesy of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

RIDGELY — A showcase of excellence that dates to 1829, the Philadelphia Flower Show is a top destination and a must-experience horticultural event. On Monday, March 6, join Adkins Arboretum for an unforgettable trip to this year’s show, “The Garden Electric!”

