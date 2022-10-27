The Spartans 10u Squad, compete in the Bayside Cheer Competition at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, Oct. 8. Back row left: Assistant Coach Nichole Blake, and cheerleaders A’Shia Davis, E’Niyah Wilson, Skylar Gross, Cali Snipes, Makayla Blake, Autumn Vereen with Head Coach Courtney Wilson. Front from left: Lauren Russell, Makaya Rush, Miley Mincey, Madison Murray, Briana Gross and Ahyla Hackett holding the second place trophy.
Competing in the Bayside Cheer Competition at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, Oct. 8, 14u Squad and Head Coach Jadai Gillis. From left, cheerleaders Chloe Toulson, Ayryonna Roberts, Julissa Sheppard holding the second place trophy, Amiyah Roberts, Talicia Wright (also holding trophy) Sophia Turner, Diana Contreras and Assistant Coach Keara Matthews. Back row: Tatyana Copper, Alexandria Hall and Alicia Kennard.
TILISIE BROWN
WORTON — Competing in the Bayside Cheer Competition at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury Oct. 8, the Spartan cheerleaders took two of their three squads, 10U and 14U, to compete against four other organizations in the Bayside Conference (Dorchester, North Caroline, South Caroline, and Chesapeake).
Cheer Commissioner for the Kent County squad Tilisie Brown explained the teams are judged on choreography, stunt skills, tumbling and motions, “You receive deductions for missing or not completing those skills. You need a certain amount of points to place and/or advance. The maximum number of points is 100.”
Both of Spartan teams received zero deductions — “Hit Zero” in the cheer world — which is amazing, Brown said, 10U scored 83.9, 14U received an 85. Both teams placed second in their respective categories, and qualified to advance to the Big East Regionals in Trenton, NJ on Nov. 12. Brown is hopeful if the teams score as well as they did in Salisbury they’ll qualify for a trip to Nationals in Kissimmee Florida in December.
The 8U squad will compete at the Spirit of Fall Classic at the UMBC event center in Baltimore on Nov. 13.
This is Brown’s second season as cheer commissioner for the Spartans, and the first time in league history that not one, but two teams have not only placed but advanced to regionals.
“Along with my coaching staff, “ Brown said, “we are really trying to turn this program into something successful for our youth.”
Spartan cheerleaders also will compete at the OC Christmas Open in Ocean City on Dec. 3 and at the Holiday Spectacular at the Gaylord in the National Harbor on Dec. 17.
