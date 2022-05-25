Special ed teacher receives regional top teacher honors

DENTON — Jill Fitzpatrick a lead special education teacher at High Road School at Caroline County (303 Sharp Road, Denton), was recently named a regional winner in Specialized Education Services Inc. Teacher of the Year Program.
“Teaching is my profession but moreover it is my calling … there are always setbacks and frustrations but overcoming them is part of the enjoyment of teaching. I have the philosophy that there are no hopeless cases. The more challenging the behavioral and academic hurdles, the higher the rewards when that student succeeds,” Fitzpatrick said.
Teacher of the Year honors outstanding, innovative educators who lead by example with an unmatched level of dedication to supporting all students. The annual recognition program celebrates teachers who exemplify high-quality, evidence-based instruction at SESI while recognizing the importance of equitable education for all SESI students.
High Road School at Caroline County serves students in their home district school. The students are served in highly structured, therapeutic classroom settings inside public schools. The academic, social-emotional and behavioral needs of each student are met through such means as a low staff-to-student ratio, individualized and small-group teaching approaches, counseling services, and a comprehensive behavior management system.
Staff works in unison with district special education and general education teachers to ensure that the students receive the maximum benefit from both district resources and those of the program.
