English mystery writer Agatha Christie is considered the best-selling author of all time, with billions of copies sold. Her detective novels and short stories have captivated generations of readers, and Chesapeake Forum will be hosting a book club for those wishing to get acquainted with “the Queen of Crime.”
EASTON — Agatha Christie is best known for her 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections, as well as the world’s longest-running play — “The Mousetrap,” which premiered on West End in 1952. Her books have sold over a billion copies in the English language and a billion in translation, putting her in competition with only Shakespeare for the title of all-time best-selling author.
Chesapeake Forum will be hosting a book club to examine some of Christie’s most gripping works. The first meeting, on Feb. 8, will discuss “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd,” widely hailed as the best crime novel ever written.
This is a classic book club., and anyone who enjoys a great book and good conversation about the plot, twists and turns is welcome to join. Participants will discuss a different book in each of the three sessions and learn a little bit about this incredible author and her impact on the murder mystery genre.
The book club will discuss the following Mysteries in order to better understand Christie’s impact on the murder mystery genre:
February 8: “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd”
March 8: “4:50 from Paddington”
March 29: “Crooked House”
If you love a well-written murder mystery, pour yourself a cup of tea, grab a scone and join the club for a great discussion. Christie’s books are famous for their sharp turns and surprise endings, so it’s common courtesy not to spoil the twists for new readers.
This three-session hybrid course can be attended in-person at the Easton Peachblossom YMCA from 10 to 11:30 a.m., or virtually by Zoom or recording. The cost is $30.
The book club will be facilitated by Jody Rennie, founder and president of JVR Collaborative Advantage, a leadership and management consulting firm. She offers training and coaching in project management, leadership, and professional development. She is also an adjunct instructor at Lehigh University and at DeSales University teaching project management courses within the school’s Master of Business Administration programs. Jody earned a Master of Administrative Science degree from Johns Hopkins University and a graduate-level certificate in supply chain management from Lehigh University.
