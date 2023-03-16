Spocott Farm Tour is a trip back in time

Join Chesapeake Forum for a field trip to the Spocott Farm on March 21.

CAMBRIDGE— Step back in time with the Chesapeake Forum on March 21 with a tour of Dorchester County’s Spocott Farm. Settled in 17th century by the family of Chesapeake Forum instructor George Radcliffe Jr., the 7th generation to call Spocott home, the farm is a reflection of the world in which Senator George L. Radcliffe grew up. Much still survives including a rambling family home, the famous Spocott Windmill and a village where workers handcrafted everything the farm needed.

