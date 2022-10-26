From left, Madeline Coursey, Abby Durant, Bailey Schneider and Jaycee Anthony paint pumpkins. The Caroline County Arts Council had 50 canvases and 200 pumpkins for the kids to paint. Every single one was used.
Mia Allen, 6, of Preston, wins with Astronaut in the Ocean. This is a song by Masked Wolf who sings, “When your brain goes numb, you can call it a mental freeze. I feel like an astronaut in the ocean.” Tik Tok sent the song viral.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
In the electric chair is Reagan Childers, 8. In the background, her brother Noah, 6, is keeping law and order.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Xander Shizak won best costume for his blue lego creation.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
The Christian country band Cayer kept the energy positive for Sppoktacular.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
In costume, from left, front, Jack Pennington and Gabby Pennington, back, Lauran Bryan, Nancy Hertting and Melanie Wilfong.
GREENSBORO — Bringing out the cute kids in costumes, bounce houses and a Christian country band in cowboy hats, the town of Greensboro threw a free haunted bash Oct. 22 in Choptank River Park. There was even the Belly Bustin Grill food truck knocking out quesadillas and burgers. The only stressful part of this Spooktacular Fall Festival was parking, which spilled over into town.
“We have like 14 or 15 different tents. We have two bouncy houses. Caroline County Arts Council is doing some pumpkin painting with the kids,” said Angel Perez, community outreach and Main Street coordinator.
“They went through 50 canvases and 200 pumpkins,” said Nick Tindall, executive director of the CCAC. He seemed delighted as he got the paint off his fingers.
There was so much to do or eat that it was hard to know where to start. But the kids knew where to go. They led their parents around in their own way. This, although a little spooky, was really a family friendly night.
“We have Halloween characters here to take pictures with the kids in our little scene, and we have hay rides with our friends from Greater Impact Church,” said Perez.
Jessica Ortiz said, “I had the idea for a Spooktacular three months ago. We needed an event for Greensboro to bring them out. I wanted to put Greensboro on the map a little bit. I wanted to do more for the community because I live here. We have gotten mostly donations from townspeople, and Save A Lot donated stuff, Domino’s Pizza and Greater Impact Church and Gannon Farm of Easton donated all the hay. I like seeing the kids and the costumes and everybody coming together on my favorite holiday. Everybody just looks so good.”
Chloe Rae Oliver, 8, of Bayside Elementary in Stevensville, said “I am having a lot of fun. Bouncy House and the french fries. I like ketchup.” She was with her grandmother.
Kiera Janson, 8, of Marydel was fully outfitted in anime garb as Misako.
“She is actually a demon. She has bamboo in her mouth to insure she doesn’t bite anyone. She is a good demon,” said Kiera.
Twins Hayden and Isabella Hooper, 11, of Hillsboro were in homemade costumes. Hayden was the Titanic. True to the mighty ship’s original heft, he had fake cotton balls made into smoke stack fumes. The Titanic costume was held up by a pair of suspenders. He had a captain hat on. His sister was dressed as an arcade claw machine that she was inside of.
He said, “We used a hot glue gun and we put AA batteries in there for the lights.”
One of the highlights of the event was the costume contest. Kids and their parents lined up by age group. The kids were half as excited as their parents. Jeopardy music played while the judges ruminated.
The judges screamed, “Wave to the judges,” as the caravan of hopeful children passed by. One of the winners, Astronaut In the Ocean, was based on a Tik Tok song that went viral. There were mini professional wrestlers and anime demons. Rapunzel was seen with a headband full of curls. There was even a little girl dressed as an old timey prisoner in black and white stripes. She was seated in an electric chair with a colander turned upside down for a skull cap.
After the sun set there was an al fresco screening of “Hocus Pocus,” the 1993 Halloween classic starring Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker. Families got out their folding chairs and gathered in front of the glowing inflated screen.
