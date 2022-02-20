CENTREVILLE — With the highly successful “A Family Christmas” concerts in the rear-view mirror, it is time to get ready for the Spring 2022 Semester. The program, “From Stage and Screen” is the concert which was under preparation when things shut down in mid-March 2020. The Chorale will resume this program and will still have guest artist Thomas Beard (Lyric-Dramatic Baritone) featured at the June 4 concert.
Each semester begins with an open rehearsal. This is when new singers join the group (attendance required), former members return, and continuing members … well, continue. New and former singers should plan to arrive by 6:30 p.m.; continuing singers should arrive by 6:45 p.m. Normally, practice would resume in January, but out of an abundance of caution, this Spring The Chorale is starting March 7. Weekly rehearsals (7 to 9 p.m.) are held at Centreville UMC (608 Church Hill Road). All singers should be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Masks are recommended. If you wish to wear a mask, consider obtaining a singing mask.
The Chorale website (www.qachorale.org) is ready to take online registration and dues. At the home page, click on “Sing With Us.” Dues are $40 per semester and are waived for full-time students. PayPal is given as the payment option. After clicking on that, you can scroll down further and use Guest Check-Out to pay with a credit/debit card. Please register on the website by Sunday, March 6 so the Library Team can have a folder ready upon your arrival. A lot needs to happen in a short period of time at open rehearsal, so on-line pre-registration will speed up the check-in process. If you have a name tag, please wear it. If not, a temporary name tag will be provided. Section Leaders will be in the Sanctuary waiting to greet you.
Queen Anne’s Chorale is supported in part through grants from the United Way of Queen Anne’s County, the Queen Anne’s County Centre for the Arts, and the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.
