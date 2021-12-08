DENTON — St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Denton collected 206 filled shoebox gifts for Operation Christmas Child this year.

In addition to individual shoeboxes prepared by church families, a packing party, headed by project coordinator Mary Robbins, was held Nov. 20 where volunteers gathered to fill boxes with donated items.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization. The mission is to provide children around the world with shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies as a way to share God’s love. Gifts are shipped around the world to children affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine and disease.

