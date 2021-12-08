Shoebox packing party volunteers, from left, Shirley Trice, Marie Stewart, Patti Burton, Jody Herb, Mary Robbins, Mary Turkington, Sherry Baker and Bev Nemcek gather with some of the boxes they filled for Operation Christmas Child.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
From left, Mary Robbins, Patti Burton, Carol Rouse and Mary Turkington fill Christmas shoeboxes during the packing party Saturday afternoon at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Denton.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
Carol Rouse selects a colorful string backpack to include in the shoebox she is packing for Operation Christmas Child.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
Part of the shoeboxes collected at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Denton.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
Some of the shoeboxes filled by volunteer at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church for Operation Christmas Child.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
Volunteers help fill shoeboxes from Operation Christmas Child at St. Luke’s UM Church in Denton on Saturday afternoon.
PHOTO BY ANGELA PRICE
Bev Nemcek and Marie Stewart help pack shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church on Saturday.
DENTON — St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Denton collected 206 filled shoebox gifts for Operation Christmas Child this year.
In addition to individual shoeboxes prepared by church families, a packing party, headed by project coordinator Mary Robbins, was held Nov. 20 where volunteers gathered to fill boxes with donated items.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization. The mission is to provide children around the world with shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies as a way to share God’s love. Gifts are shipped around the world to children affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine and disease.
