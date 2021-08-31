The venerable and coveted blue crab will take center stage during the Leonardtown Lions Club 35th Annual St. Mary’s County Crab Festival, which will be held this Saturday, Aug. 28, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown.
The festival, which is usually held the second Saturday in June but was pushed back because of the coronavirus, will celebrate local crab culture, crab cooking and a crab-picking contest.
Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.
“I think it’s a popular event because it’s been around a while and there’s a lot of people that have come to the event and continue to come to the event because they enjoy the crabs,” said Lion George Kirby, who is the membership chairman on the board of directors and runs the crab picking contest. “I would say it’s part of a tradition.”
The bands Hydra-FX and Shallow Deep will perform live on the main stage.
Miss Teen Maryland Maria Derisavi of Leonardtown and Miss Maryland USA Layilah Nasser will also be on hand.
Children will have their own play area along with sandboxes, face painting, coloring, activities and a clown.
The Lions Club will also offer free vision screenings.
There will be a classic car show, artisans and vendors such as Bailey’s Old Breton Inn, Sandgates Crab House, Crabby Corn Kettle Corn, Nutty Bavarian Funnel Cakes by Job’s Daughters, Chief’s Restaurant, Kona Ice and Koz’s Creamery on hand to offer different food and beverage options.
There will also be raffles and door prizes, and getting those prizes tells Kirby all he needs to know how important the festival is to the community.
“I have very little problem exciting the [store and business] managers to donate a prize,” he said.
But this event is all about Callinectes sapidus.
Kirby said the blue crabs for the festival, which will be supplied live by Copsey’s Seafood, will be “just as steaming hot and fresh as you can get them.”
Copsey’s owner Robbie Newton said his company, which has provided the crabs for the festival each year, said the crustaceans come from St. George Island-based D&S, which collects them from watermen who ply the waters of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. Basically as local as they get.
Newtown said he will bring 50 bushels of crabs — there are about six to seven dozen crabs in a bushel — and 20 bushels in reserve on a refrigerated pickup truck. He will steam the crabs on site in three large steam pots, which allows him to prepare 15 bushels of crabs in about 35 minutes.
Other vendors will offer the crustaceans as crabcakes, soft-shelled and in soups.
The crab-picking competition also returns this year in which competitors pick as much meat as they can in 4 minutes from six crabs. Judges weigh the meat to determine the winner then — win or lose — the competitors munch on their efforts.
The 2019 defending crab-picking champion is Carol Coffren.
There will also be crab races for $1 each.
“I hope in my heart that people come because the Leonardtown Lions is a good community service group and we’ll use all the money we get to give back to the community,” Kirby said. “And a good humanitarian fundraiser is for some people worth coming to just sit around and say, ‘I helped.’ We do really good things and part of that depends on people coming. We just want people to have a good time.”
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.