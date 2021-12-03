ST. MICHAELS — Talbot County Free Library’s St. Michaels Branch, located at 106 Fremont St., is holding a food drive for those in need. Donations are being collected during normal business hours through Dec. 21. Items wanted include canned goods and non-perishable items.
Food collected will be given to the St. Michaels Community Center, located at 103 Railroad Avenue. St. Michaels Branch Manager Shauna Beulah said making partnerships with other local community organizations is vital during the winter.
“It is gratifying to help the community and be of service when and where we can. It is part of our mission to serve and help people enrich their lives,” said Beulah. “We have come to know our patrons, and we enjoy sharing with them all that the library has to offer.”
In 2021, approximately two million Marylanders may face hunger, according to Maryland Food Bank’s Maryland Hunger Map Analysis. Roughly 39% of Maryland households are likely to be food insecure.
In Talbot County, one in five children is food insecure and 43% of Talbot County public school kids receive free or reduced price school meal, according to Talbot County Hunger Coalition. The St. Michaels Community Center has a vision to enhance the quality of life and serve the needs of the community through programs, partnerships, and educational activities. It has been helping families in need for over 30 years.
