The Art of Gracious Hospitality takes place on May 23 at the St. Michaels Community Center, with participants learning the art of exceptional guest and customer service from the legendary Inn at Perry Cabin luxury resort.
The St. Michaels Community Center is partnering with Chesapeake College to present “Spark a Flame Making Crème Brûlée.”
Photo courtesy Tracey Johns
The Art of Gracious Hospitality takes place on May 23 at the St. Michaels Community Center, with participants learning the art of exceptional guest and customer service from the legendary Inn at Perry Cabin luxury resort.
ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Community Center has recently partnered with Chesapeake College to offer culinary and hospitality classes this spring.
“Spark a Flame Making Crème Brûlée” takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at SMCC, with participants learning the art of the most perfect custard topped with a flamed, most decadent crackly sugar top. In this 3-hour course, SMCC Executive Chef Kerri Clear and Chef Jordan Lloyd from Hambleton House Events and Catering will lead students through the process of mastering the tricks of preparing Crème Brûlée as only trained chefs know.
Topics include proper techniques, ingredients, and temperatures for preparing and finishing off this decadent dessert. Participants will leave this class with recipes and skills to impress your next dinner guests.
“The Art of Gracious Hospitality” takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at SMCC with participants learning the art of exceptional guest and customer service from the legendary Inn at Perry Cabin luxury resort.
Topics include the differences between service and gracious hospitality, what it takes to make it happen every day, how to master the finer points of “Presence & Presentation,” and how to turn a guest or customer into a passionate admirer of one’s brand.
Course fees are $90 per participant, per class. Class sizes are limited, with links for advanced registration with Chesapeake College at www.stmichaelscc.org/culinary.
The St. Michaels Community Center is currently campaigning for donations supporting the renovations of its building at 103 Railroad Ave., with expanded programs and services to include a new culinary and hospitality workforce training program. The renovations support SMCC’s mission to serve, empower, and connect the community, with year-round programs and activities. Architectural renderings of the new building and more about SMCC’s capital improvements are at www.stmichaelscc.org/future.
Donations to SMCC and proceeds from its Treasure Cove Thrift Shop on Railroad Ave. in St. Michaels help the nonprofit ensure children and adults from the Newcomb bridge to Tilghman Island have the resources they need. More is at www.stmichaelscc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.