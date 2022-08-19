The St. Michaels Community Center is raffling off this Playseum basket that includes six admission passes ($72 value) and $28 in Playseum Dollars for special crafts and other activities to use at the Playseum in Easton.
St. Michaels Community Center raffles Playseum package
ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Community Center is raffling off a Playseum basket that includes six admission passes ($72 value) and $28 in Playseum Dollars for special crafts and other activities to use at the Playseum in Easton. The tickets can be used in any increments, with the basket also containing a small stuffed animal, candy, and an art item.
The raffle winner’s name will be drawn on Sept. 15, with the winner not needing to be present to win.
Tickets can be purchased online for $5 each or 5 for $20 at www.stmichaelscc.org/raffle. All proceeds benefit the people served by the programs and activities of the St. Michaels Community Center.
Be With Me: The Children’s Playseum in Easton opened in early 2022 and provides an experiential venue for parents, grandparents, and caretakers to enjoy quality time with their child or children.
The location is a large, multi-roomed building on Ocean Gateway with plenty of parking for families and party guests. Entry to the toy store is free, with the rest of the Playseum’s 29-themed areas representing the city of Easton accessible with a $12 per person admission. Themed areas are limited to one family at a time, with sprawling spaces for plenty of room to meander while role-playing or engaging in places like the local grocery store, a taco hut, a doctor’s office, barbershop, farm room, and much more.
Included in admission is story time taking place every Monday through Friday at 11 a.m., which is followed by a sensory engaging activity. The Playseum is open every day, with hours and more information at www.playseum.com/eastonplayseum.
Donations to the St. Michaels Community Center and proceeds from its Treasure Cove Thrift Shop, located on Railroad Avenue in St. Michaels, help provide essential human services, programs, and community activities and events for people in St. Michaels and from throughout Maryland’s Bay Hundred area.
The nonprofit recently announced its first capital campaign supporting the adaptive redesign of its building, with architectural renderings and more at www.stmichaelscc.org/future.
