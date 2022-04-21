From left: St. Michaels Community Center Food Distribution Director and Youth Programs Coordinator Amy DeWitt and Executive Director Patrick Rofe; with St. Michaels Food Pantry Board members Susan Armstrong, Mary Ellen Olcese, and Jeff Hart, who recently presented a $10,000 donation in support of SMCC’s food distribution program. Take-out meals and pantry bags are provided at SMCC to those in need during select hours on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with an outside non-perishables pantry and more at www.stmichaelscc.org.
ST. MICHAELS — Members of the St. Michaels Food Pantry and Christ Church St. Michaels recently presented a $10,000 donation to the St. Michaels Community Center in support of its ongoing food distribution program.
“This support does a great deal of good in helping our neighbors who are facing food insecurities,” said St. Michaels Executive Director Patrick Rofe. “We’re grateful our organizations connected last year and for the ongoing support.”
The St. Michaels Food Pantry of Christ Church consolidated its operations with the St. Michaels Community Center last fall to centralize food distribution for St. Michaels and Bay Hundred area residents.
“The St. Michaels Community Center is doing a great job meeting the needs of our community,” said Christ Church Food Pantry Board member Mary Ellen Olcese. “We feel fortunate to be able to continue our support in this way, so that no one faces hunger in our community.”
Individuals can support St. Michaels Community Center’s operations by making a tax-deductible donation at www.stmichaelscc.org or by dropping off non-perishables at the St. Michaels Community Center, located at 103 Railroad Ave., in the historic district of St. Michaels. An outdoor pantry is additionally set up at the community center for anyone in need or wanting to donate non-perishable food items.
The St. Michaels Community Center’s mission is to serve, empower, and connect the community, with year-round programs and activities. Donations to SMCC and proceeds from its Treasure Cove Thrift Shop on Railroad Ave. in St. Michaels help the nonprofit provide year-round programs, services, and community events for residents of St. Michaels and the Bay Hundred area.
