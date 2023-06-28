ST. MICHAELS — The A. James and Alice B. Clark Foundation is helping to support the people served by the St. Michaels Community Center with an investment of $250,000 for the nonprofit’s building renovation capital campaign.
The funding supports the Community Center’s total renovation of its aged building to expand community food distribution and education services, including a modern commercial kitchen for a new Culinary Arts & Hospitality Workforce Development Program. The building renovation is on schedule to be completed by the end of 2023. Additional charitable donations and grants are needed to close a $900,000 fundraising gap to reach the project’s $4.5 Million goal.
“The Clark Foundation supports the work of organizations with strong leadership and values that reflect those of our founder and my father, A. James Clark,” said Foundation Board Chair Courtney Clark Pastrick. “This investment is aligned with our mission of ensuring organizations like the St. Michaels Community Center have the resources they need to grow and support their communities today and in the future.”
During the year-long renovation, the St. Michaels Community Center is operating from temporary office space generously donated by Christ Church, St. Michaels, and leased space where the former Key Lime Café and Crab ‘N’ Que restaurants used to be on Talbot Street.
The new facility will include amenities once lacking in the original World War II-era structure that was built to be a crude lumber warehouse. There will be a second-floor clerestory for offices, operating windows, proper insulation, a functional HVAC system, handicap accessibility and more.
Future programming and functionality of the renovated community center followed opinions and suggestions by residents of St. Michaels and the surrounding areas.
“We conducted a community needs assessment survey in 2020 of people from Royal Oak to Tilghman Island,” said Langley Shook, the Community Center’s Board Chair. “Respondents were clear in detailing the community’s needs for a technology center, workforce development programs, arts and culture, and much more.”
The renovated Center also will include equipped classrooms for after-school programs, summer camps, and adult education, along with a Technology Center to provide online classes offered by Chesapeake College and a home for a retail entrepreneurship training program.
“This investment will help us have the improved facilities needed to support our food distribution program and a new culinary arts workforce training program, for example, which will benefit the participants and local restaurants in need of well-trained employees,” said SMCC Executive Director Patrick Rofe. “We’d like to start a Farm-to-Table program related to nutrition and health and growing fruits and vegetables in our 40 community garden plots.”
SMCC anticipates doubling the number of people served after programming in the new building is operational. “SMCC’s priority commitment is to the needs of the region’s population who lack the resources to lift themselves from poverty,” said Rofe. “We will continue our long-time commitment to the food insecure and will add to that workforce development programming to enable individuals to transition to self-sufficiency.”
