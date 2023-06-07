St. Michaels Community Center’s 13-week waterfront concert series begins at Muskrat Park in St. Michaels on Thursday, June 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and is made possible through the generous sponsorship of local businesses acknowledged at each concert. Guests may bring a blanket or their own seating, with limited picnic tables available. Bringing a takeout meal from one of the concert’s sponsors is encouraged, with water and treats for sale at the event, and alcohol prohibited.
The sounds of summer begin with Rosewood performing at the waterfront Muskrat Park in St. Michaels on June 8 now beginning at 6 p.m. The band features the dynamic and lush vocals of Sandy Ryder, shown here, performing great standards from the ’60s to today, including country, blues, and contemporary rock. See the full line-up of concerts and more at www.stmichaelscc.org.
ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Community Center’s Concerts in the Park Series will now begin at 6 p.m. on Thursdays starting June 8 and continuing through Aug. 31 at the waterfront Muskrat Park.
“We’re grateful to the Commissioners of St. Michaels for supporting this later start time in their permit approval,” said SMCC Executive Director Patrick Rofe. Rofe says the concerts were originally set to start at 5:30 p.m., with the start time change made in response to community feedback.
Eastern Shore-based Rosewood kicks off the series on June 8 with the dynamic and lush vocals of Sandy Ryder performing great standards from the ’60s to today, including country, blues and contemporary rock.
All 13 performances are listed on the St. Michaels Community Center’s website, with earlier performances including JCT 33, Sarah Campbell, New & Used Bluegrass, Ampersand, Down the Road and more.
Muskrat Park features an expansive lawn overlooking St. Michaels Harbor and the Miles River, with limited picnic tables and a covered gazebo for performances. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or their own seating, along with friends, family, neighbors, your leashed dog, or just yourself to enjoy the concerts. Picnics are encouraged, with alcohol prohibited.
Treats and drinks will be available for cash purchase, with proceeds benefiting the children and adults served by the St. Michaels Community Center. Plenty of locally owned restaurants, places to shop, and parking are also nearby.
The free concert series is made possible through the generous sponsorship of local businesses acknowledged at each concert.
